Matthew Perry’s memoir hits Amazon’s No.1 following his death

Days after the death of actor Matthew Perry, his last year’s memoir ‘Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing’ returned to No.1 spot on Amazon’s best-seller list.

The untimely demise of the American-Canadian actor Matthew Perry aka everyone’s favourite Chandler Bing, in the top-rated television comedy ‘Friends’, sent shockwaves across the entertainment industry on Sunday, when he was found dead in the hot tub at his Los Angeles home, over the weekend.

The death of the 54-year-old was confirmed in a statement by an American broadcast network on the micro-blogging site, X: “We are incredibly saddened by the too soon passing of Matthew Perry.”

Two days after his death, the memoir of the ‘Friends’ star, ‘Matthew Perry: Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing’, detailing his decades-long battle with substance abuse, has now returned to the top spot on Amazon’s best-seller list – the position it previously enjoyed upon release in November last year.

Speaking about the process of writing his memoir, which touches upon his life and career apart from the substance addiction, Perry had discussed earlier, “It all flew out of me.”

“It wasn’t that difficult a book to write. It’s a more difficult thing to read, because you go, ‘Wow, this is a horrible story.’ But there’s a sense of humour that runs through it,” he had explained.

