‘Friends’ co-stars release statement after Matthew Perry’s death

The star cast of top-rated American sitcom ‘Friends’ released a joint statement after the death of their co-star Matthew Perry.

American-Canadian actor Matthew Perry, who gained fame in the 1990s as the wise-cracking Chandler Bing in the top-rated television comedy ‘Friends’ and chronicled his decades-long battle with substance abuse in a memoir last year, was found dead in the hot tub at his Los Angeles home on Sunday, at the age of 54.

A-list actors Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani) and David Schwimmer (Ross Geller), who are mourning the loss of their Friend, released a joint statement, paying a heartfelt homage to their Chandler Bing aka Perry.

In an exclusive conversation with a foreign-based tabloid, the actors stated, “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family.”

“There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

The statement further read, “In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

The statement was then signed by Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc and Schwimmer, Perry’s co-stars on the NBC hit for ten seasons spanning over a decade.

