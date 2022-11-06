‘Friends in need are friends indeed’, says Shahnawaz Dahani

Pakistani Pacer Shahnawaz Dahani has commended the Netherland Cricket team that helped the Pakistan team to qualify for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022, ARY News reported.

‘Friends in need are friends indeed. Congratulations’

According to details, the right-arm pacer took to Twitter to express his pleasure over Pakistan’s victory over Bangladesh and qualifying for the semi-final of the T20 World Cup.

Shah Nawaz Dahani shared a couple of photos with some of the Netherlands team players.

Netherlands put Pakistan back in the race for the semifinals after the Dutch side pulled out yet another upset of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 as they beat South Africa by 13 runs in the Super 12s Group 2 match here on Sunday.

The costly defeat crashed South Africa out of the tournament.

Set to chase 159, South Africa fell 13 runs short of the target after a sensational bowling display by the Netherlands to restrict Proteas to 145/8 in the allotted 20 overs.

Pakistan beat Bangladesh in their last Super 12 game to qualify for the semi-finals of the mega event against all odds.

