WATCH: ‘Sacchi Dosti’ as friends force youngster to get COVID jab

A group of friends managed to get their buddy vaccinated against COVID-19 by force in India as the video of the entire episode went viral on social media.

The viral near two-minute clip sees a man trying to escape from a vaccination centre in Madhya Pradesh state but his friends were holding on to him.

During his struggle, another man tells the terrified person to get vaccinated against the flu and get his COVID vaccination card made.

When realizing that he won’t heed their advice, they pin him to the ground. A healthcare official steps in and vaccinates him.

The group of friends are being appreciated for being his true buddies.

It’s called friendship which is rare to seen. — Hirak Jyoti Kumar (@hirakjkumar) September 22, 2021

sacchi dosti saccha pyaar — Comrade Sauhard (@CSauhard) September 22, 2021

One pointed out that it could have been dangerous as well.

Could have been dangerous incident occurred where needle got broke while vaccination causing person to paralyze. Not funny but careless work by vaccination worker — nirant rajan raut (@nirant3631) September 22, 2021

Earlier, a funny video made rounds on social media that saw a man sitting on a sofa in a terrified state while waiting for his turn.

He begins to cry when his arm is being swabbed ahead of the vaccination. He takes a look at the needle which makes him more scared. The security guard, who was behind him, looks towards the other side.

Once the needle finally goes into his arm, the man cries louder and starts shaking. In the video, people sitting behind him can be seen laughing.

India has reported at least 33 million COVID-19 cases while the death toll has reached 446,000.