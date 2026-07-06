Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce treated their guests with lavish wedding bids.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly gave their guests Cartier watches, personalised keepsakes and interactive experiences, as more details from the highly anticipated celebration continue to emerge.

According to reports, the reception featured a game-themed experience rather than traditional wedding favours. Guests participated in activities including skee-ball, miniature golf, and football ring toss games, earning raffle tickets for the chance to win luxury prizes.

Among the giveaways there were Cartier watches, Chanel handbags and Dior Saddle bags, while one guest also walked away with a restored 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS convertible featuring a personalised licence plate reading “JST&T MRD.” The classic vehicle reportedly referenced one of the earliest public moments in Swift and Kelce’s relationship after a Kansas City Chiefs game in 2023.

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Every guest also received personalised keepsakes. Country singer Maren Morris shared an embroidered handkerchief featuring the couple’s wedding date, New York City location and a stitched lyric from Swift’s 2014 hit Blank Space, reading: “So it’s going to be forever.”

The lavish reception followed an intimate ceremony reportedly officiated by actor Adam Sandler. Instead of traditional bridesmaids and groomsmen, Swift’s brother Austin Swift served as her Man of Honour, while Jason Kelce stood beside his brother as Best Man.

The guest list included numerous high-profile figures from entertainment and sports, including Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Jennifer Lopez, Bradley Cooper, Tom Brady, Steven Spielberg, Jessica Alba, Hugh Grant, Chris Rock, Michael Strahan, Stephen A. Smith, Laura Dern, and Ethan Hawke.

As additional details continue to surface, Donna Kelce described the celebration simply as “magical,” while the couple has yet to publicly share official photos or footage from their wedding day.

The couple tied the knot on July 3 at Madison Square Garden in front of approximately 1,000 family members, friends, and celebrity guests. While the ceremony itself was kept largely private through strict security measures and non-disclosure agreements, attendees have gradually revealed new details about the reception.