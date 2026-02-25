From 'Jaws' to 'Star Wars', movie memorabilia on offer in Propstore auction

RICKMANSWORTH—The harpoon gun used in Steven Spielberg’s blockbuster “Jaws” and a light-up C-3PO head from “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back” are among more than 1,550 items of film and television memorabilia that could raise around $9 million at auction.

The Propstore Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction runs from March 25 to 27 in Los Angeles and also includes items from classics such as “The Terminator” and “Gladiator”.

The head from the C-3PO humanoid is one of the leading items, with an estimate of $350,000–$700,000. The harpoon gun used by characters Quint and Matt Hooper in shark thriller “Jaws”, which celebrated its 50th anniversary last year, has a price estimate of $250,000 – $500,000. Quint’s fishing rod is also on offer, estimated at $75,000 – $150,000.

“We’ve got many iconic pieces from film and TV history,” Ibrahim Faraj, consignments manager at Propstore, told Reuters.

“Pieces from ‘Jaws’ never really come up. So this is a really great opportunity for fans and collectors to get their hands on something.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s jacket from “The Terminator”, helmets from “Gladiator” and a Marauder’s Map from “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban”, are also up for sale. The latter, a magical map of Hogwarts school given to Harry by twin brothers Fred and George Weasley in the 2004 film, has an estimate of $40,000 – $80,000.

“The Marauder’s map is one of the most beloved props from the entire franchise,” Faraj said. “It’s all done by hand. It’s really intricate… it opens up, there’s multiple flaps… So it’s something that would have taken a really long time to create and there’s just not many out there.”