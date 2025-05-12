‘From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman’ drops intense new trailer

The Spring 2025 anime season has reached its halfway point and From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman is grabbing attention once again as this action anime drops a brand-new trailer for its next big arc.

The action anime has surprised fans with its powerful story and battles, and now it’s teasing even more drama and intense fights ahead.

From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman is based on the light novel by Shigeru Sagazaki and Tetsuhiro Nabeshima. Although the action anime started with a slow pace, the story has picked up quickly.

Beryl Gardinant, the main character, is now caught in a mysterious conspiracy and facing stronger enemies than ever before.

Now six episodes in, From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman is preparing fans for even more thrilling battles in the second half of the season.

The new trailer of shows Beryl meeting dangerous members of the Church of Sphene. New characters will be introduced, including Rose Marblehart, played by Ai Kayano, and Gatoga Lazorne, voiced by Hidenobu Kiuchi.

The action anime will keep the same voice cast and production team from the first half.

Fans will continue to hear Hiroaki Hirata as Beryl Gardinant, with other voices including Nao Toyama, Hitomi Ueda, Yuki Hirose, Hinaki Yano, Chiwa Saito, Kaito Ishikawa, Arisa Nakada, and Ryota Osaka.

The action anime is streaming exclusively on Prime Video.

From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman viewers can choose between Japanese and English dubbed versions. With its growing popularity, this next arc promises to bring even more fans to the world of From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman.

