UK’s blue-chip ​FTSE 100 closed slightly lower on Friday, dragged down by ‌losses in heavyweight energy stocks and drugmaker AstraZeneca, while a looming UK public holiday thinned trade.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended 0.1% lower at 10,363.93 points, while the ​midcap FTSE 250 climbed 0.3%.

AstraZeneca shed 3.1% after a U.S. Food ​and Drug Administration advisory panel voted against recommending an experimental breast ⁠cancer treatment the drugmaker has said is central to its long-term ​growth ambitions.

NatWest reported a 12% rise in first-quarter profit, but its shares fell 3.4% ​after the lender’s non-interest income was 7% below analysts’ forecasts.

Heavyweight energy stocks Shell and BP were among the biggest drags on the blue-chip index, tracking weakness in crude oil ​prices .

Tehran has submitted its latest proposal for negotiations with the United States, ​but it is unclear whether it can break a deadlock in efforts to end the ‌Iran ⁠war.

The gainers included Pearson, which rose 3.1% after the education company said demand for its virtual learning products drove a 4% rise in first-quarter underlying group sales.

Consumer staples giant Unilever jumped 2.6% to hit a one-month high, while ​engineering company Rolls-Royce ​added 1.5%, extending ⁠gains a day after it reiterated its profit outlook.

Spirits maker Diageo ended 0.7% higher. It had risen by as ​much as 2.8% after U.S. President Donald Trump said he ​was removing ⁠tariffs on UK-made whisky.

The FTSE 100 clocked marginal weekly declines, taking its consecutive weekly losses to a third after mixed corporate earnings this week hit sentiment.

Trading ⁠volumes ​on London exchanges were well below their 20-day ​moving average, as most markets across Europe were closed on Friday and Britain has a ​bank holiday on Monday.