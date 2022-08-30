Fuel adjustment charges: SHC issues notice to NEPRA, K-Electric

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has issued notices to National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) and K-Electric on the petition against the collection of fuel adjustment charges and taxes in the electricity bills.

According to details, a hearing was held in the SHC on the Jamaat-e-Islami leader Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman’s constitutional petition against the collection of huge amount in the form of fuel adjustment charges and taxes by K Electric.

Advocate Usman Farooq, the lawyer of the petitioner Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, argued in the court and said that K-Electric should be stopped from over-billing and collection of fuel adjustment and other charges including sales and income tax, TV license fee in the electricity bill.

Advocate Usman Farooq also requested the SHC to conduct a forensic audit of K-Electric’s accounts.

After initial arguments of Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman’s counsel, the SHC issued notices to NEPRA and K-Electric. Both have been directed to submit their response by September 9.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Energy Khurram Dastagir Khan had said that 17 million consumers being given relief in fuel price adjustment charge.

During his visit to the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company’s (HESCO) headquarters, energy minister said that the government providing a relief of 22 billion rupees to power consumers.

