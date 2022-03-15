Fuel prices to remain unchanged for next 15 days

ISLAMABAD: In line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision, the government of Pakistan has decided to keep fuel prices unchanged for the next 15 days, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the Finance Division’s statement, that decision would mean that the government will bear the additional burden of Rs30 billion for the fortnight (March 16-31, 2022).

Petrol price will remain Rs149.86 per litre, High-Speed Diesel Rs144.15, Kerosene Oil Rs125.56 and Light Diesel will continue to be sold at Rs118.31 per litre.

Last month, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced slashing the petrol and diesel price by Rs10 per litre.

At the outset of his speech, PM Imran Khan had announced that everybody was of the view that increasing commodity and fuel prices were a temporary phenomenon; however, in line with the ongoing situation in Ukraine, the government realised that prices would not fall in the international market.

Criticising the Opposition for hurling unnecessary allegations at the PTI-led government, the PM had asked them to come forward with solutions to address the petrol issue.

PM Imran Khan further had said that since Pakistan imports petrol, if the prices increase in the international market, there is nothing the government could do.

