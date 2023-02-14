Fuel shortage ‘affects’ air ambulance service

KARACHI: Fuel shortage has badly affected air ambulance service, said the owner of a private charter company, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The head of a private charter company, Imran Aslam Khan, said that General Aviation is facing severe difficulties due to fuel shortages, and added that air ambulance service is also badly affected.

Mr. Khan further said that the flight operations of flying schools have also been stopped due to a shortage of fuel, the flying of Edhi Air Ambulance aircraft is also affected.

Imran Aslam Khan said due to the non-opening of LCs by the State Bank for three months, the imported fuel is stuck at the port.

He said that LCs worth $23,000 are not being opened for imported fuel, due to which fuel crisis has arisen and air ambulance service has also been suspended for medical emergencies.

He questioned whether demurrages being imposed on imported fuel stuck at the port will be paid by the government.

Aslam Khan said due to lack of favorable environment for business, aviation companies are closing down their business and exporting their planes abroad. He also threatened to close down his business in case of

Imran Aslam Khan said that not only the aviation companies but also the government of Pakistan are suffering heavy losses due to the decrease in aviation business activities. If the government does not take measures, we will stop the business.

