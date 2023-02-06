LHC declares fuel charge adjustments in electricity bills ‘illegal’

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has declared the Fuel Charge Adjustments (FCA) in the electricity bills ‘illegal’ and ordered the concerned authorities to provide maximum subsidy to domestic consumers, ARY News reported on Monday.

The Fuel Charge Adjustments (FCA) in the electricity bills have been declared ‘illegal’ by the Lahore High Court (LHC) in a ruling today. The high court directed the concerned authorities to provide maximum subsidy to the electricity consumers of 500 units.

The court ordered the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to take action against the power companies for overcharging.

Moreover, the LHC directed the federal government to generate electricity from renewable energy sources including solar, nuclear and others.

The high court further stated in its ruling that the power tariff should not be changed without holding talks with the consumers besides ensuring uninterrupted supply.

The verdict was announced by LHC’s Justice Ali Baqar Najafi after hearing the petitions of Azhar Siddiq and others.

In August 2022, the Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Circuit bench had quashed FCA from the electricity bills.

The LHC Rawalpindi Circuit bench while hearing a plea moved against a collection of fuel adjustment charges from the consumers in the electricity bills struck down FCA.

Justice Jawadul Hassan had directed WAPDA and NEPRA not to charge tax in the electricity bills of consumers.

