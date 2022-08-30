LHC strikes down fuel adjustment charges from electricity bills

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Circuit bench on Tuesday quashed fuel adjustment charges from the electricity bills, ARY News reported.

The LHC Rawalpindi Circuit bench while hearing a plea moved against a collection of fuel adjustment charges from the consumers in the electricity bills struck down fuel adjustment charges.

Justice Jawadul Hassan directed WAPDA and NEPRA not to charge tax in the electricity bills of consumers.

The LHC judge has also summoned the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) chief on September 15.

It may be noted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, last week, announced that 17 million of the total power consumers will be exempted from paying the high fuel charges adjustment (FCA) in their electricity bills.

In a video address from Qatar, where he is on a two-day trip, the prime minister explained the mechanics behind why FCA was levied and said it had seen a “considerable increase” for July and August’s power bills, because of high international oil prices, which was “intolerable” for the common man.

