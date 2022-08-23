K-Electric seeks Rs14.53 per unit power tariff hike

KARACHI: Seeking another hike, K-Electric, the sole power utility in Karachi, on Tuesday submitted a request to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to hike Rs14.53 per unit in tariff under fuel adjustment charges.

According to the request, the power utility has requested a massive increase of Rs14.53/unit from April to June 2022.

In a separate request, K-Electric has sought to decrease the tariff by Rs3.47 per unit under monthly fuel adjustment for the month of July.

The national power regulator will take up the KE’s pleas for a hearing on August 28.

On August 11, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) increased the power tariff for K-Electric consumers by Rs11.10 per unit.

The approval was given in terms of fuel adjustment charges for June 2022 and the increase will not be applicable for lifeline consumers.

Separately, on June 04, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) raised the power tariff for K-Electric consumers by Rs9.66 per unit after the power utility sought an increase in power tariff by Rs11.34 per unit.

