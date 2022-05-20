‘Fuel shortage’ surge electricity shortfall to 6,580 MW

LAHORE: The electricity shortfall in the country has reached beyond 6,500 megawatts (MW) after sources in the power division blamed it on a shortage in fuel supply to power plants, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources in the power division, the overall demand for electricity in the country stands at 26,000 MW against the production of 19,420 MW.

“The power plants are not getting required LNG and coal,” they said, adding that LNG deals have been finalized, however, the payment needs to be made in dollars and the supply is being delayed owing to non-payment.

They further shared that 4,916 MW of electricity is being produced through hydropower resources, 1,084 MW from government-owned thermal power plants, 10,156 MW from private-owned power plants, 700 MW from wind energy, and 112 MW from solar energy.

Power plants operating on Bagasse are producing 166 MW of electricity while nuclear reactors are generating 2,274 MW of electricity, they said and added that the shortfall has led to upto 16 hours of loadshedding in the country.

Both the incumbent government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PTI leaders have blamed each other for the ongoing power crisis in the country.

Mian Nawaz Sharif’s govt ended the worst load-shedding in 5 years. PTI govt neither purchased fuel in time nor repaired power plants. Hence the current load-shedding. Costly power generation through inefficient plants is costing the people Rs.100 billion/month. We are fixing it. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) April 25, 2022

یہ امپورٹڈ حکومت صرف جھوٹ بول رہی ہے کہ 27 یونٹس ایک سال سے خراب تھے اور انہوں نے دو ہفتوں میں مرمت کر کےچلا دیئے ان سے سوال پوچھنا چاہیئے کہ پھر کیوں بدترین لوڈ شیڈنگ ہو رہی ہے یہ صرف انکی بداتنظامی اور نااہلی ہے۔ @Hammad_Azhar#امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور #MarchAgainstImportedGovt pic.twitter.com/MZLbew75R4 — PTI (@PTIofficial) April 27, 2022

