Power crisis intensifies as electricity shortfall reaches 7000MW

LAHORE: The power crisis in Pakistan has intensified as electricity shortfall peaked at 7,000 megawatts (MW) in the country, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources in the power division, the overall demand for electricity in the country stands at 24,000 MW against the supply of 17,000 MW, causing a shortfall of 7,000 MW.

The shortfall has led to eight to 10 hours of loadshedding in the country.

The Power Division has previously claimed that the loadshedding has been brought to zero across the country from May 1, 5:00 am.

The spokesperson of the Power Division said in a statement that uninterrupted power supply started across the country.

The power division has included more than 2500 megawatts of additional electricity to the system. It added that the ministry is working efficiently for uninterrupted power supply in all parts of the country.

Both the incumbent government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PTI leaders have blamed each other for the ongoing power crisis in the country.

Mian Nawaz Sharif’s govt ended the worst load-shedding in 5 years. PTI govt neither purchased fuel in time nor repaired power plants. Hence the current load-shedding. Costly power generation through inefficient plants is costing the people Rs.100 billion/month. We are fixing it. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) April 25, 2022

یہ امپورٹڈ حکومت صرف جھوٹ بول رہی ہے کہ 27 یونٹس ایک سال سے خراب تھے اور انہوں نے دو ہفتوں میں مرمت کر کےچلا دیئے ان سے سوال پوچھنا چاہیئے کہ پھر کیوں بدترین لوڈ شیڈنگ ہو رہی ہے یہ صرف انکی بداتنظامی اور نااہلی ہے۔ @Hammad_Azhar#امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور #MarchAgainstImportedGovt pic.twitter.com/MZLbew75R4 — PTI (@PTIofficial) April 27, 2022

