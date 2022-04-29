Loadshedding worsens as electricity shortfall reaches 9,000MW

LAHORE: The electricity crisis in the country has worsen as 10 to 15 hours of loadshedding has been witnessed nationwide after power shortfall reached 9,000 megawatts (MW), ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources, the power supply in the country remained at 15,000 MW against a demand of 24,000 MW. “Major urban centres are witnessing loadshedding duration of 10 hours while the rural areas are facing power outages of upto 15 hours,” they said.

The sources further shared that the LESCO system was overloaded and the shortfall has gone beyond 1500 MW.

“The quota of power supply to LESCO remains at 3400 MW against a demand of 4900 MW,” they said adding, the overloading led to disruption of supply to multiple grid stations, causing power outages in the city.

Mian Nawaz Sharif’s govt ended the worst load-shedding in 5 years. PTI govt neither purchased fuel in time nor repaired power plants. Hence the current load-shedding. Costly power generation through inefficient plants is costing the people Rs.100 billion/month. We are fixing it. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) April 25, 2022

یہ امپورٹڈ حکومت صرف جھوٹ بول رہی ہے کہ 27 یونٹس ایک سال سے خراب تھے اور انہوں نے دو ہفتوں میں مرمت کر کےچلا دیئے ان سے سوال پوچھنا چاہیئے کہ پھر کیوں بدترین لوڈ شیڈنگ ہو رہی ہے یہ صرف انکی بداتنظامی اور نااہلی ہے۔ @Hammad_Azhar#امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور #MarchAgainstImportedGovt pic.twitter.com/MZLbew75R4 — PTI (@PTIofficial) April 27, 2022

