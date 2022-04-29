Friday, April 29, 2022
Web Desk

Loadshedding worsens as electricity shortfall reaches 9,000MW

LAHORE: The electricity crisis in the country has worsen as 10 to 15 hours of loadshedding has been witnessed nationwide after power shortfall reached 9,000 megawatts (MW), ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources, the power supply in the country remained at 15,000 MW against a demand of 24,000 MW. “Major urban centres are witnessing loadshedding duration of 10 hours while the rural areas are facing power outages of upto 15 hours,” they said.

The sources further shared that the LESCO system was overloaded and the shortfall has gone beyond 1500 MW.

“The quota of power supply to LESCO remains at 3400 MW against a demand of 4900 MW,” they said adding, the overloading led to disruption of supply to multiple grid stations, causing power outages in the city.

Web Desk

