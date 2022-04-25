Lahore faces upto eight-hours loadshedding amid electricity shortfall

LAHORE: Loadshedding duration in Lahore has extended upto eight hours following electricity shortfall of 500 megawatts (MW) in the provincial capital, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the Lahore Electric Supply Corporation (LESCO) is facing a demand of 4200 MW against the power supply of 3700 MW. The 500 MW shortfall has led to two hours loadshedding in urban centres and eight hours loadshedding in rural centres.

The sources in power division said that most of the power plants are facing shortage of oil, gas and coal. They however said that the situation will improve soon.

In a report yesterday, the electricity shortfall in the country went upto 5,500 megawatts (MW) resulting in power outages of upto six hours in urban centres and eight hours in rural areas.

According to sources in the power division, the overall electricity produced in the country stands at 15,500 MW against the demand of 21,000 MW, causing a shortfall of 5,500 MW.

“The power crisis has emerged owing to delay in purchase of furnace oil and RLNG,” they said adding, after failure to get required fuel, the production of power generation companies has gone below par.

