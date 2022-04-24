Loadshedding continues nationwide as electricity shortfall reaches 5,500 MW

LAHORE: The electricity shortfall in the country has gone upto 5,500 megawatts (MW) resulting in power outages of upto six hours in urban centres and eight hours in rural areas, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources in the power division, the overall electricity produced in the country stands at 15,500 MW against the demand of 21,000 MW, causing a shortfall of 5,500 MW.

“The power crisis has emerged owing to delay in purchase of furnace oil and RLNG,” they said adding, after failure to get required fuel, the production of power generation companies has gone below par.

A previous report highlighted that Lahore Electricity Supply Company Limited (LESCO) is facing a shortage of 1000mw as the demand is 4,100mw and the available power is 3,100mw.

Currently, 610mw Engro Power Plant in Thar, Port Qasim’s power plant with a capacity of 310 are closed. Nuclear K2, K3, Chasnob, Liberty Power Plant, Guddu Power Plant are also facing shortages and not producing power at their full capacity.

Ahead of Ramazan 2022, the Power Division has decided zero loadshedding on special timings of Sehri, Iftar and Taraweeh prayer across the country.

Sources told ARY News that the Power Division has sought details of demand and supply from all power distribution companies to formulate a strategy for zero load-shedding during the special hours of Ramazan 2022.

