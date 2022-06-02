Fugitive Salman Shehbaz spotted in PM’s delegation during Turkey visit

ANKARA: Fugitive Salman Shehbaz, son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was spotted in a Pakistani delegation during a Turkey visit, ARY News reported.

Salman Shehbaz, who is declared a fugitive by the Pakistani courts in a money laundering case was seen attending dinner hosted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for a Pakistani delegation, which is currently on a three-day official visit.

This is not the first time that Salman was spotted in a Pakistani delegation during a foreign trip PM Shehbaz Sharif, earlier he was also seen in a delegation visiting Saudi Arabia.

It may be noted that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) wrote a letter to the United Kingdom (UK) government to hand over Salman, who is wanted by the accountability watchdog under money laundering charges and TT scandal.

An accountability court in 2019 also issued non-bailable warrants for the arrest of Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif’s son Salman in a money laundering case.

The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) banking crime circle had discovered billions of rupees stashed in bank accounts of his employees.

