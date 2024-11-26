PM, COAS attend funeral prayers of martyred security personnel

RAWALPINDI: Funeral prayers of three Rangers officials, who embraced Shahadat yesterday during the ongoing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) protest, were offered at Chaklala Garrison, on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, NI(M), senior serving military and civil officials attended the funeral prayers, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

“Pakistan cannot afford any chaos and bloodshed for achieving vested political purposes. These acts of violence are unacceptable and highly condemnable which are bordering the limits of restraint by the Law Enforcement Agencies. The entire nation pays homage to the martyred Rangers soldiers and all those police officials who have embraced shahadat and those who are injured during these riots”, the press release quoted the prime minister as saying.

Naik Muhammad Ramzan Shaheed (age; 47 years, resident of District Karak), Sepoy Gulfam Khan Shaheed (age; 29 years, resident of District Rawalpindi) and Sepoy Shah Nawaz Shaheed (age; 33 years, resident of District Sibi) embraced shahadat during yesterday’s incident.

The bodies of Shuhada had been taken to their native hometown where they would be laid to rest with full military honour.

Earlier today, acrackdown strategy has been devised to tackle the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest rally approaching D-Chowk.

According to reports, authorities were ready to take strict action against those attempting to reach D-Chowk, with all markets in the surrounding sectors being shut down.

Sources indicate that markets in Melody, Blue Area, Aabpara, F6, and F7 have been sealed.

A major operation against the PTI protesters is planned for the night, with orders issued to clear key entry and exit routes, including IJP Road.

Additionally, the Deputy Commissioner has confirmed that all educational institutions in Islamabad and Rawalpindi will remain closed tomorrow, 27th November, due to the ongoing PTI protest.