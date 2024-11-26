Crackdown strategy devised for PTI rally approaching D-Chowk

ISLAMABAD: A crackdown strategy has been devised to tackle the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest rally approaching D-Chowk, ARY News reported.

According to reports, authorities are ready to take strict action against those attempting to reach D-Chowk, with all markets in the surrounding sectors being shut down.

Sources indicate that markets in Melody, Blue Area, Aabpara, F6, and F7 have been sealed.

A major operation against the PTI protesters is planned for the night, with orders issued to clear key entry and exit routes, including IJP Road.

Additionally, the Deputy Commissioner has confirmed that all educational institutions in Islamabad and Rawalpindi will remain closed tomorrow, 27th November, due to the ongoing PTI protest.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Irfan Siddiqui Tuesday demanded decisive action against PTI in light of recent political unrest.