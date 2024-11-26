web analytics
25.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Crackdown strategy devised for PTI rally approaching D-Chowk

Zulqarnain Haider
By Zulqarnain Haider
|

TOP NEWS

Zulqarnain Haider
Zulqarnain Haider

ISLAMABAD: A crackdown strategy has been devised to tackle the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest rally approaching D-Chowk, ARY News reported.

According to reports, authorities are ready to take strict action against those attempting to reach D-Chowk, with all markets in the surrounding sectors being shut down.

Sources indicate that markets in Melody, Blue Area, Aabpara, F6, and F7 have been sealed.

A major operation against the PTI protesters is planned for the night, with orders issued to clear key entry and exit routes, including IJP Road.

Additionally, the Deputy Commissioner has confirmed that all educational institutions in Islamabad and Rawalpindi will remain closed tomorrow, 27th November, due to the ongoing PTI protest.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Irfan Siddiqui Tuesday demanded decisive action against PTI in light of recent political unrest.

Siddiqui in his statement said we have to decide whether a group involved in creating chaos and violence should still be recognized as a political party.?

Read More: “It’s time for a decisive action against PTI,” says PML-N lawmaker Irfan Siddiqui

“Which party in history has ever used provincial resources to launch an assault on the federation? Which party has resorted to firing, tear gas, killings of personnel, and injuring hundreds?” PML-N lawmaker Irfan Siddiqui asked.

He further stated that after the events of May 9, PTI lost the ground of being recognised as a political party, yet it was given undue leniency. “The result of this extended concession is that under the guise of political flags, a bloodthirsty mob has marched towards Islamabad, leaving bodies in its wake,” he remarked.

Siddiqui warned that when the state responds to the assault, the ‘rioter’ group will portray itself as a victim and cry for political rights. “It’s time for a decisive action regarding PTI. Any further delay will come at a higher cost,” he asserted.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led by Bushra Bibi and KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur is protesting in Islamabad and according to security sources four Rangers and 25 policemen have been martyred in the violent protests so far.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.