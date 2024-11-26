“It’s time for a decisive action against PTI,” says PML-N lawmaker Irfan Siddiqui

Siddiqui in his statement said we have to decide whether a group involved in creating chaos and violence should still be recognized as a political party.?

“Which party in history has ever used provincial resources to launch an assault on the federation? Which party has resorted to firing, tear gas, killings of personnel, and injuring hundreds?” PML-N lawmaker Irfan Siddiqui asked.

He further stated that after the events of May 9, PTI lost the ground of being recognised as a political party, yet it was given undue leniency. “The result of this extended concession is that under the guise of political flags, a bloodthirsty mob has marched towards Islamabad, leaving bodies in its wake,” he remarked.

Siddiqui warned that when the state responds to the assault, the ‘rioter’ group will portray itself as a victim and cry for political rights. “It’s time for a decisive action regarding PTI. Any further delay will come at a higher cost,” he asserted.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led by Bushra Bibi and KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur is protesting in Islamabad and according to security sources four Rangers and 25 policemen have been martyred in the violent protests so far.

Earlier in July, senior Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) leader opposed the government’s decision to ban Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), stressing that banning political parties is not a solution to any problem, ARY News reported.

Speaking at a press conference, Javed Latif said that the ‘local political parties’ serve the state and nation, arguing that if certain individuals threaten the state, they should not be considered a national party.

He highlighted that parties contributing to national prosperity should be recognized and that hidden forces weakening the state should be exposed.