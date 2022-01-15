‘Funkaar’: Kapil Sharma biopic gets a title

Biopic for the Indian actor-comedian Kapil Sharma has been confirmed by the producers, disclosed it will be titled ‘Funkaar’.

Bollywood producer Mahaveer Jain revealed that the movie portraying the life journey of Kapil, one of the most prominent names in Indian comedy, is in the works, and will be helmed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.

Mahaveer on Friday mentioned that the biopic will be called ‘Funkaar’ which will be produced by him under Lyca productions. Mrighdeep Singh Lamba who has acclaimed films like the ‘Fukrey’ franchise and ‘Roohi’ on his credits, will be giving direction to the biopic drama.

Mahaveer stated “Billions of people get their daily dose of dopamine, courtesy Kapil Sharma. We all need love, life, and laughter. We are proud to present comedy superstar Kapil’s untold story on big screen, in a big way”.

“Looking forward to bring to the audience, the story of India’s most beloved FUNKAAR. Kapil Sharma”, Lamba expressed further.

The comic star will soon be making its Netflix debut with a special comedy show titled ‘Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet’. The trailer of the show, which will premiere on streaming giant later this month, was shared by the actor on the photo and video sharing application Instagram earlier this week.

