21.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Action packed trailer of ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ released

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

The trailer of the upcoming Hollywood film titled ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga‘ starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth has been released.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga‘ is the prequel of ‘Mad Max: Fury Road‘ and it will tell the origins of the renegade warrior Imperator Furiosa.

It is pertinent to mention that Imperator Furiosa was introduced in the ‘Mad Max‘ film franchise’s fourth feature ‘Fury Road‘. The character, played by Charlize Theron, teams up with Mad Max to take down the antagonist Immortan Joe and his henchman.

Furiosa received positive reviews and is considered one of the most standout female action heroes.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @madmaxmovie

As far as the cast was concerned, Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth play Furiosa and Dementus respectively. Daniel Webber, Nathan Jones, Tom Burke, Angus Sampson, Goran D. Kleut, Lachy Hulme, CJ. Bloomfield, Rahel Romahn, David Collins and others are part of the film as well

George Miller, who has directed all ‘Mad Max‘ films, returned to work on director in ‘Furiosa‘. He has co-written the film with Nick Lathouris and has co-produced it with Doug Mitchell.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga‘ will be released on May 24, 2024.

Related – Anya Taylor-Joy completes filming of ‘Mad Max: Fury Road‘ prequel ‘Furiosa

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.