Action packed trailer of ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ released

The trailer of the upcoming Hollywood film titled ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga‘ starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth has been released.

‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga‘ is the prequel of ‘Mad Max: Fury Road‘ and it will tell the origins of the renegade warrior Imperator Furiosa.

It is pertinent to mention that Imperator Furiosa was introduced in the ‘Mad Max‘ film franchise’s fourth feature ‘Fury Road‘. The character, played by Charlize Theron, teams up with Mad Max to take down the antagonist Immortan Joe and his henchman.

Furiosa received positive reviews and is considered one of the most standout female action heroes.

As far as the cast was concerned, Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth play Furiosa and Dementus respectively. Daniel Webber, Nathan Jones, Tom Burke, Angus Sampson, Goran D. Kleut, Lachy Hulme, CJ. Bloomfield, Rahel Romahn, David Collins and others are part of the film as well

George Miller, who has directed all ‘Mad Max‘ films, returned to work on director in ‘Furiosa‘. He has co-written the film with Nick Lathouris and has co-produced it with Doug Mitchell.

‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga‘ will be released on May 24, 2024.