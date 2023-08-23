FUUAST fee hike: SHC seeks reply from authorities

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday served notices to respondents in a case related to fee hike in the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST), ARY News reported.

A student named Muzzamil moved the SHC against 50 per cent hike in fees in the Law Department of the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST).

Muzzamil in his plea stated that as per law, 10pc fee can be increased yearly, but the same has been jacked up by 50 per cent on the ‘verbal orders’.

The student in his plea further stated that fee structure of various departments has been revised and the massive increase has created problems for the students.

