FX’s Shogun stream date on OTT announced

FX’s adaptation of James Clavell’s bestselling novel, “Shogun,” is gearing up for its debut on OTT platforms.

The 10-episode limited series unfolds in 17th-century Japan, where the arrival of a mysterious ship in a local village sparks a civil war, thrusting Lord Yoshii Toranaga into a struggle for survival as adversaries unite against him.

Crafted for television by Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks, the series boasts a distinguished Japanese cast, including Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Sawai, and Cosmo Jarvis in significant roles. Filled with political intrigue, gripping action, and meticulous historical details, the show promises an engaging experience.

The initial two episodes are scheduled to premiere exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar starting February 28, with subsequent episodes releasing weekly.

Read more: I want to do a film with Salman Khan: Sarah Khan

Justin Marks, the executive producer, shared his thoughts on the show, emphasizing its goal of making a distant world accessible to the audience. He described it as a narrative about agency and control over one’s destiny, focusing on Toranaga, a politically imprisoned character in Osaka awaiting his fate.

Marks added, “It’s about the convergence of people from diverse cultures, genders, identities, ethnicities, and languages finding common ground.” The series also features a cast that includes Tadanobu Asan, Hiroto Kanai, Takehiro Hira, Moeka Hoshi, Tokuma Nishioka, Shinnosuke, Yuki Kura, and Fumi Nikaido.