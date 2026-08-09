Galaxy sign Spanish veteran Sergi Roberto

The Los Angeles Galaxy continued to address their deficiencies by signing midfielder Sergi Roberto on Saturday.

A ​native of Spain, Roberto spent his first 18 ‌seasons with FC Barcelona before moving to Italy to play two seasons with Como 1907. Roberto not only helped ​Barcelona earn 25 trophies, his experience also ​helped Como qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

The ⁠34-year-old has scored 21 goals with 43 assists ​in 473 career matches since first taking the ​field for FC Barcelona for the 2010-11 season. He has also played 11 games with Spain’s national team.

“(Roberto) has been ​a key member of some of the greatest ​teams of his generation and understands not only what it takes ‌to ⁠win, but what it means to be a winning team,” Galaxy general manager Will Kuntz said. “Sergi’s character, positional versatility, and leadership will be invaluable, and ​we are ​excited to welcome ⁠him and his family to the LA Galaxy.”

The move to add Sergi Roberto ​follows the recent additions of Mexican winger ​Hirving “Chucky” ⁠Lozano from rival San Diego FC and Japanese forward Kyogo Furuhashi, who last played at Birmingham City in ⁠England.

The ​Galaxy (5-7-7, 22 points) are two ​points outside of a playoff spot in the Western Conference with ​15 matches remaining in the regular season.