Galaxy sign Spanish veteran Sergi Roberto
- By Reuters -
- Aug 09, 2026
The Los Angeles Galaxy continued to address their deficiencies by signing midfielder Sergi Roberto on Saturday.
A native of Spain, Roberto spent his first 18 seasons with FC Barcelona before moving to Italy to play two seasons with Como 1907. Roberto not only helped Barcelona earn 25 trophies, his experience also helped Como qualify for the UEFA Champions League.
The 34-year-old has scored 21 goals with 43 assists in 473 career matches since first taking the field for FC Barcelona for the 2010-11 season. He has also played 11 games with Spain’s national team.
“(Roberto) has been a key member of some of the greatest teams of his generation and understands not only what it takes to win, but what it means to be a winning team,” Galaxy general manager Will Kuntz said. “Sergi’s character, positional versatility, and leadership will be invaluable, and we are excited to welcome him and his family to the LA Galaxy.”
The move to add Sergi Roberto follows the recent additions of Mexican winger Hirving “Chucky” Lozano from rival San Diego FC and Japanese forward Kyogo Furuhashi, who last played at Birmingham City in England.
The Galaxy (5-7-7, 22 points) are two points outside of a playoff spot in the Western Conference with 15 matches remaining in the regular season.