Gallup survey: 93% Pakistanis commit to defend homeland til the last drop of blood

KARACHI: In a recent Gallup Pakistan survey, the studies revealed that 93% of Pakistanis have expressed their will to fight, and are ready to give their last drop of blood to defend their homeland if required.



The survey was conducted on account of India-Pakistan tensions, after an affirmed Indian attack in Pakistan’s territory on May 7.

Despite the escalated dispute, 72% of respondents supported peace, relating war as destructive and encouraging action to stop further escalation.

While 27% of respondents stated their support for the armed forces, supporting a powerful counterattack to Indian aggression if it is repeated.



Pakistan’s retaliation over Indian airstrikes

The Gallup Pakistan survey was conducted over Indian airstrikes that targeted civilian areas in Muzaffarabad, Kotli, and Bagh in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, as well as Muridke and Shakargarh in Punjab.

In the attacks, 31 Pakistani civilians died and 57 others were injured. Among the casualties were women and children, further inciting national anger.

According to reports, the Pakistan Armed Forces gave a counterblast to Indian attackers in response to the Indian airstrike. They shot down five Indian aircraft, including three Rafale fighter jets, and destroyed numerous Indian military posts in occupied Kashmir.

The crushing reply was a strong message to India, indicating Pakistan’s and the armed forces’ vow to defend their sovereignty.

Public opinion and calls for peace

While the maximum number of Pakistanis voiced their will to defend their country, the Gallup Pakistan survey also got responses to a strong desire for peace.

Many respondents requested tactful negotiations to stop the escalating tensions, emphasising the socio-economic and welfare impacts of war.

The Gallup Pakistan survey echoes both the unity of the Pakistani people in the face of apparent threats and also their urge for peace, showcasing a mature public viewpoint shaped by decades of regional tension.