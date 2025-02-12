Gambhir behind India’s Champions Trophy Squad ‘changes’

With just over a week left before the Champions Trophy campaign begins, India has made significant changes to its squad. The most notable absence is Jasprit Bumrah, who has been ruled out due to a lower back injury. Harshit Rana will replace him in the squad ¹.

In another surprise move, Yashasvi Jaiswal has been replaced by Varun Chakravarthy. Despite this, Jaiswal will remain part of the non-travelling reserves, along with Shivam Dube and Mohammed Siraj.

Interestingly, head coach Gautam Gambhir played a crucial role in selecting Rana and Chakravarthy, both of whom were part of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) side that Gambhir mentored in IPL 2024.

Bumrah’s injury has been a major concern, and despite completing his rehabilitation and receiving positive scan reports, the selectors decided not to take any risks. “The report sent by NCA head Nitin Patel clearly states that while he has completed his rehabilitation and scan reports seemed to be okay, it couldn’t be concluded whether he would be bowling fit by the time the tournament starts,” an anonymous source told PTI.

India’s Champions Trophy squad

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill (Vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Non Travelling Substitutes

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mohammed Siraj and Shivam Dube