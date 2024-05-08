‘Game of Thrones’ actor Ian Gelder dies at 74

British film and TV actor Ian Gelder, best known for playing Kevan Lannister in ‘Game of Thrones’, died on Monday, at the age of 74. Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv Seasoned actor Ian Gelder, who had been suffering from bile duct cancer, breathed his last earlier this week, due to complications from the disease, confirmed his partner Ben Daniels, 59, in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

He wrote, “It is with huge huge sadness and a heavy heart broken into a million pieces that I’m leaving this post to announce the passing of my darling husband and life partner Ian Gelder.”

“Ian was diagnosed with bile duct cancer in December and yesterday he passed at 13.07,” Daniels stated. “I’d stopped all work to be his carer but neither of us had any idea that it would all be so fast.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben (@bendanielsss)

“He was my absolute rock and we’d been partners for more than 30 years. If we weren’t together we spoke to each other every day. He was the kindest, most generous spirited and loving human being. He was a wonderful wonderful actor and everyone who worked with him was touched by his heart and light. I honestly don’t know what I’ll do without him by my side. He coped with his dreadful illness with such bravery, with no self-pity. Ever. He was remarkable and will be so missed. This pic was taken at Christmas time after I’d got him out of hospital and even though he’d gone through the worst three weeks there you can still see his joy and love shining through. Rest well my sweet Chianni,” penned ‘The Crown’ actor.

Notably, Gelder played the younger brother of Lord Tywin Lannister in 12 episodes of the HBO hit series ‘Game of Thrones’.