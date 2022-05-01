Game Of Thrones: Can you recognize these actors without their makeup

Game Of Thrones is one of the most renowned series to have been aired on television. It was so popular and loved that people named their children and their pet animals after the characters.

The Game of Thrones series, based on the novel series A Song of Ice and Fire by George R.R. Martin has launched and saved the actors at the same time. The stars rose to fame with their makeup.

The makeup of the characters stood out that fans may find it difficult to recognize them after coming across them.

Here are some of the characters that had to undergo severe transformation.

Rory McCann

Character: Sandor Clegane aka The Hound.

Sandor Clegane, one of the few characters to have made it through all eight seasons of Game Of Thrones, has the right side of his face burnt courtesy of his brother Gregor Clegane.

Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson

Character: Gregor Clegane aka The Mountain

The physique of Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson’s character is huge. This is the reason why he is called The Mountain in the franchise. The bodyguard of Queen Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), his most notable moment was his killing of Oberyn Tyrell (Pedro Pascal) by crushing his skull with his bare hands.

Kerry Ingram

Character: Shireen Baratheon

Kerry Ingham is one of the most beloved characters in Game of Thrones. She has grayscale, a kind of skin disease on her face. This is the reason why her character had to spend her days inside her tent or her rooms. Her death of one of the most gruesome in the entire show.

Hannah Waddingham

Character: Septa Unella

Hannah Waddingham had to don clothes made specifically for the High Sparrows and the Sept, a religious group in the Westeros. However, she is one of the most beautiful actors to have graced the show.

Richard Brake

Character: The Night King

The Night King is the main antagonist in the Game Of Thrones franchise. The leader of a tribe of deadly ice zombies, his features were changed from head to toe. So we can imagine how tough his transformation would have been.

Gwendoline Christie

Character: Brienne of Tarth

In the Game Of Thrones franchise, Brienne of Tarth is perhaps the most strongest and tall woman. She is an expert when it comes to participating in duels. Moreover, she wear loyalty like a badge of honour.

