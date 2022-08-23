Game of Thrones deaths which were the most violent

Game of Thrones is one of the most epic shows. Based on the novel series A Song of Ice and Fire by George R.R. Martin, the live adaptation of the books ran for eight seasons.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Game of Thrones is known for its gripping storylines, characters and monologues. The fans got treated to some brutal and gruesome kills that shocked viewers too.

Here we list some of the brutal deaths in the series.

Oberyn Martell

The King of the Seven Kingdoms Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson) drank poisoned wine at his wedding and died. His mother Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) got her brother Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) arrested on suspicion of the murder.

A trial took place. It got clear his family members wanted the imp dead at any cost. His acquaintances and close ones gave false testimony. It became clear to him that his life was in danger. He demanded a trial by combat.

Oberyn Martell (Pedro Pascal) volunteered to fight on the imp’s behalf as he wanted to avange the rape and murder of his sister Ellia Martell and her children at the hands of Ser Gregor Clegane aka The Mountain, on the orders of the Lannisters.

Tyrion’s champion showed how dangerous he was with the spear and nearly killed The Mountain. However, he wanted The Mountain to confess as to which Lannister had given the order to get his sister killed. He got reckless and the Lannisters’ fighter crushed his opponent’s skull with his bare hands.

Shireen Baratheron

The murder of the eight-year-old daughter of Stannis Baratheon, who claims to be the rightful heir to the kingdom, is one of the most disturbing moments from the show.

Stannis Baratheon had made enemies all around Westeros and beyond. He wanted to become the ruler at any cost. He did not believe in negotiations and agreements.

He was an ardent believer of the Lord of Light and used to offer sacrifices by burning his enemies alive on advice of his advisor Lady Melisandre. His politics and battle strategies mostly backfired on him and he suffered defeats from all fronts.

Melisandre tells Stannis that offering the blood of a king’s family member as sacrifice will help him achieve his objectives. He decided to burn his child alive.

He lost the battle to House Bolton and got killed in the process.

Ramsay Bolton

Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon) is the biggest example of a sadist. He enjoys torturing and killing for fun. Moreover, he used to feed his victims to his dogs.

He strikes fear in the hearts of all those who cross his path. The word “mercy” is not in his dictionary.

He took over Winterfell and made Theon Greyjoy his hostage. He tortured him relentlessly and made him identify himself as Reek. He married the Lord and Lady of Winterfell Ned Stark (Sean Bean) and Catelyn Stark (Michelle Fairley)’s daughter Sansa Stark. He raped her countless time before she escaped with Theon.

She reunited with her stepbrother Jon Snow who was preparing to siege and reclaim the ancestral castle. Ahead of the battle, Ramsay Bolton demanded Jon Snow to hand her over to him. He told them he had not fed his dogs for a week because he would feed them to the canines following his victory.

However, he ends up losing the battle. He gets beaten down by Jon Snow before being locked up in a dungeon. Sansa Stark pays him a visit and feeds him to his hungry dogs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by House of the Dragon (@houseofthedragonhbo)

It is one of the most satisfying moments from the show.

Ser Meryn Trant

Ser Meryn Trant (Ian Beattie) used to beat, torture and rape selfish children.

Arya Stark, the second daughter of Ned Stark, was being trained for fighting by Syrio Forel (Miltos Yerolemou) after her father noticed her skills with the weapons. The patriarch of the Stark family got arrested for false treason charges. His men got killed too.

It was Ser Meryn Trant who killed Syrio Forel who put up a brave fight to help Arya Stark get away. She placed him on the hit list of people she would kill for doing wrong to her family.

She crossed paths after many years and killed him in the worst possible way. She stabbed him in both eyes before piercing the knife in his chest, back and the kidney. She finished him off by slowly slitting his throat.

Related – Game of Thrones: The villains who stole the show

House Frey

Arya Stark went on a warpath after she saw her mother Catelyn, brother Robb Stark (Richard Madden) and his wife (Oona Chaplin) and their entire military getting slaughtered at the Red Wedding.

Walder Frey, the patriarch of House Frey, had planned the massacre with House Lannister and House Bolton.

The girl first killed several men who gloated for being involved in the murder of her family members. She then killed Walder Frey’s son Walder Rivers (Tim Plester) and Lothar Frey (Daniel Tuite) and baked them into a pie.

Their father was eating the pie unbeknownst that he was eating his known sons. The lady from Winterfell proceeded to slit his throat.

Arya Stark disguised herself as the House Frey’s head and organized a feast. She tricks the male family members and soldiers into drinking the poisoned wine. They all die and House Frey gets wiped out.

Viserys Targaryen

House Targaryen is one of the most dangerous and violent families in the Game of Thrones franchise. However, it does not mean that they can’t be on the receiving end of brutal deaths.

Viserys Targaryen (Harry Lloyd) gets his sister Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) married to Dothraki chief Khal Drogo (Jason Mamoa) in exchange for getting his military in order to reclaim the kingdom, which they lost after murder of their father Aerys II Targaryen.

His obsession with becoming king grew as each episode passed. His biggest mistake was storming in front of Khal Drogo, who had started loving his sister, and demanded the king’s crown.

The chief of the Dothraki clan melts heaps of gold and pours it over Viserys’ head. He did get a golden crown.

Comments