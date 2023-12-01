HBO to unveil ‘House of the Dragon Season 2’ first look tomorrow

The first look of the second season of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ prequel ‘House of the Dragon‘ will be unveiled on Saturday.

The announcement was made by sharing posters of its lead characters Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Queen Alicent Hightower on ‘HBO Max‘ and ‘Game of Thrones‘ social media handles.

“The first look at #HOTDS2 is coming with fire and blood,” HBO statement.

Tomorrow.

The first look at #HOTDS2 is coming with fire and blood. #HOTDnaCCXP pic.twitter.com/Yknlfh5T6Z — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) December 1, 2023

The announcement of ‘House of the Dragon Season 2‘ has excited ‘Game of Thrones‘ fans. They expressed their excitement about the upcoming season with their comments.

QUEEN RHAENYRA IS COMING FOR HER THRONE!! pic.twitter.com/CDYMzMmL4E — May H (@Mayham_H) December 1, 2023

FIRE WILL REIGN!!!! HERE WE GOOO 😭😭😭🔥 — westerosies (@westerosies) December 1, 2023

Suddenly I’m healed — Aleksandra Skiba ✨➡️ig: alexineskiba (@AlexineSkiba) December 1, 2023

OHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH WE ARE SO BACKKKKKKKKKKKKKKK — Black Cat (@silverxsable) December 1, 2023

‘House of the Dragon‘ is the live adaptation of ‘Fire and Blood‘, the prequel to George R.R. Martin’s novel series ‘A Song of Ice and Fire‘. The events in the show are based 200 years before the events in the latter. It tells the violent history of the House Targaryen.

Emma D’Arcy plays the main role of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen. Olivia Cooke and Matt Smith play Queen Alicent Hightower and Prince Daemon Targaryen respectively.

Steve Toussaint, Eve Best and Rhys Ifans portray Lord Corlys Velaryon, Princess Rhaenys Velaryon and Otto Hightower respectively.

Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, Gayle Rankin, Freddie Fox and Matthew Needham are the new actors that will join the show.

