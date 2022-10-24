‘House of the Dragon’ showrunner speaks on plans for season two

The showrunner of the ‘Game Of Thrones‘ prequel ‘House of the Dragon‘ Ryan Condal hinted that second season having more war and humour.

Ryan Condal spoke about the plans for the second season of the fictional fantasy show. He said the pace was slow so that audience gets to know the characters better on purpose.

“We will get to the spectacle,” he insists. “But you have to understand these people’s complexities before they’re thrown into war.

“Series two will hit the rhythms people came to expect from the middle run of ‘Game of Thrones‘, but it will have been earned, and viewers will feel the tragedies because we put the work in.”

Moreover, he said they did not want show too much sexual violence in the first season of ‘House of the Dragon‘.

“While there are uncomfortable scenes in the show, we tried to stay away from anything that felt superfluous in the telling of the story. So when the rape [by Prince Aegon of a servant girl] happened in episode eight, it haunts viewers because they see what it does to the young woman instead of seeing the event itself,” the showrunner said.

Condal added, “It is the story we are telling — we can imagine what it looked like. We have seen it on TV before. You don’t need to see the act itself.”

‘House of the Dragon‘, which is a live adaptation of the novel ‘Fire and Blood’ by George R.R. Martin, tells the violent history of House Targaryen. The events in the show are 200 years before those in the book series ‘A Song of Ice and Fire‘

