George R.R. Martin has four season plan for ‘House of The Dragon’

‘House of The Dragon’ creator George R.R. Martin believes the show will need at least four seasons to tell the story completely.

While the fantasy series has already been renewed for season 2, one of the showrunners, Martin believes that the ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel – set 200 years prior to the events in the novel series ‘A Song Of Ice and Fire’ – will take at least four seasons to accurately tell the storyline.

In a recent blog post, ‘Not a Blog’, Martin claimed that four seasons of 10 episodes each would be adequate to do justice to the time jumps in the ‘Dragons’ storyline, however, he maintained that 13 episodes in a season would be too slow for the audience.

In his writing, Martin believed that Ryan Condal – the co-creator – has ‘handled’ the time jumps very well. “I love love love both the younger Alicent and Rhaenyra and the adult versions and the actresses who play them,” he wrote.

“Do I wish we’d had more time to explore the relationship between Rhaenyra and Ser Hardin, the marriage of Daemon and Lana and their time in Pentos, the birth of various and sundry children…and everything else we had to skip? Sure.”

“As it is, I am thrilled that we still have 10 hours every season to tell our tales, it is going to take four full seasons of 10 episodes each to do justice to the Dance of the Dragons, from start to finish.”

Though he also claimed that if there will be 13 episodes each season, every time jump would have been explained even better but that would be a ‘risk’ as well, as viewers may find the pace ‘too slow’ as if ‘nothing happened’.

The American fantasy drama started streaming on Sunday, August 21 on HBO Max and is currently at 8 of 10 episodes. George R.R. Martin has co-written the show with Ryan Condal, while the direction is helmed by Miguel Sapochnik, Greg Yaitanes, Clare Kilner and Geeta Vasant Patel. View this post on Instagram A post shared by House of the Dragon (@houseofthedragonhbo) Actor Emma D’Arcy plays the main role of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in ‘House of The Dragon’. Other cast members include Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best and Rhys Ifans.

