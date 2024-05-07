Game of Thrones spinoff to have short episode count

Game of Thrones spinoff A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms has roped in Owen Harris as one of the directors.

The development came as HBO announced that the adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s The Hedge Knight will feature six episodes, less than the first seasons of Game of Thrones or House of the Dragon, Deadline reported.

Owen Harris, who has directed Black Mirror’s episodes, will direct three episodes of the A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms.

The series, expected to be released in 2025, stars Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell.

The show’s official description: “A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros … a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”

George R.R. Martin wrote the series and is acting as executive producer along with Ira Parker, Ryan Condal, Vince Gerardis, Owen Harris, and Sarah Bradshaw.

Fans have been anticipating the development regarding the series since April 2023 when HBO announced that it had ordered another Game of Thrones prequel titled A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight.

The title was later changed to A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

The show will tell the story of the kingdom 72 years after House of the Dragon and around 100 years before GoT.

It is pertinent to mention that work on the series was stopped in May 2023 after strike by thousands of film and television writers rippled across Hollywood.

George R.R. Martin said in a blog post that the writers’ room for the prequel series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms was ‘closed for the duration of the strike’.