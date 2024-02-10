‘GOT’ stars Sophie Turner, Kit Harington to reunite in upcoming horror film

Hollywood stars Sophie Turner and Kit Harington, who rose to stardom with the HBO Max epic ‘Game of Thrones‘, will reunite in the upcoming horror movie ‘The Dreadful‘.

Sophie Turner and Kit Harrington played half-siblings Queen Sansa Stark and Jon Snow in the live adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s novel series ‘A Song of Ice and Fire‘.

They will now share screen again in the upcoming Gothic horror film ‘The Dreadful‘.

Nothing much has been disclosed about the project but showbiz news outlet Deadline reported that it would follows Anne (Turner) and her mother-in-law Morwen living a difficult and solitary life against the backdrop of the War of the Roses.

However, thing turn for the worst after a man (Kit Harrington) from their past returns.

‘The Dreadful‘ is written and directed by Natasha Kermani.

It is pertinent to mention that the actors have worked on diverse projects after the show ended. Sophie Turner starred in the film ‘Do Revenge‘ and the HBO miniseries ‘The Staircase.’

The actress is set to play real-life criminal “Godmother” Joan Hannington in the upcoming show ‘Joan‘.

Kiot Harington, on the other hand, appeared in the TV series ‘Extrapolations‘ and ‘Lot No. 249‘, along with films ‘Blood for Dust‘ and ‘Baby Ruby‘. Moreover, he essayed Dane Whitman/Black Knight in ‘Marvel Studios’ Eternals.’

