‘Game of Thrones’ star Sophie Turner makes a shocking confession about the show

Hollywood starlet Sophie Turner, who made her acting debut as a teenager, playing Sansa Stark in ‘Game of Thrones’, has made a shocking confession about HBO’s hit show.

Appearing on Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett’s ‘Dish’ podcast recently, English actor Sophie Turner, who started playing Sansa Stark when she was 14, two years after first auditioning for the role in her preteens, and continued to reprise it for nine years, admitted that she got most of her learning on the set of the project.

However, candidly confessed that she has never watched her debut show, which even got her an Emmy nomination.

“Everything I learned from Game of Thrones — and a bit from my parents,” she said, adding that besides being the ‘best acting class’, the show taught her about ‘entire life’, from the business decisions to acting or simply the etiquette of being on set.

“I never had proper formal training, so I got to learn from the amazing actors around me, which I felt like I won a competition,” Turner added. “But it was great. We all were a family.”