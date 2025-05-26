web analytics
Sophie Turner extends support to Joe Jonas’ divorce-inspired album

Hollywood starlet Sophie Turner cheered for ex-husband, singer Joe Jonas, as he released his new divorce-inspired album, months after the real-life split.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Almost two years since the celebrity couple parted ways, actor Sophie Turner showed her support for ex-husband Joe Jonas, as the singer dropped his first solo album in over 14 years.

Taking to her Instagram stories over the weekend, the ‘Game of Thrones’ star shared the link to Jonas’ album ‘Music for People Who Believe in Love’ and wrote, “Go go @joejonas.”

It is to be noted here that the Jonas Brothers member is said to have drawn inspiration from his own split from Turner for the 14-track album, released on Friday, May 23.

For the unversed, Sophie Turner, 29, and Joe Jonas, 35, who started dating in 2016 and got married twice in 2019, filed for divorce in 2023, after four years of marriage, as confirmed in a joint statement on social media. The ex-couple shares two daughters – Willa, 4, and Delphine, 2.

Their divorce was finalised last September, after a year-long ugly battle, as the ex-spouses agreed on a friendly, co-parenting agreement, to focus on what’s best for their daughters.

Also Read: Kit Harington, Sophie Turner wrap up ‘The Dreadful’

