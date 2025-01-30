Kit Harington, Sophie Turner wrap up ‘The Dreadful’

‘Game Of Thrones’ co-stars Kit Harington and Sophie Turner have wrapped up the shoot of their next gothic horror film ‘The Dreadful’.

Six years since HBO’s fantasy drama aired its final episode, co-stars Kit Harington and Sophie Turner, aka Jon Snow and Sansa Stark of the hit series, are now reuniting for a new horror film, set in medieval times.

Besides Turner and Harington, Irish actor Laurence O’Fuarain, who featured in an episode of the fantasy show’s season 5, has also joined his ‘GoT’ co-stars on ‘The Dreadful’, also featuring Jonathan Howard and Marcia Gay Harden.

The gothic horror is written and directed by Natasha Kermani and is set against the backdrop of War of the Roses, which also inspired author George R. R. Martin’s novel series ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’, adapted into the HBO series by David Benioff and D. B. Weiss.

‘The Dreadful’ is set to be distributed by True Brit Entertainment, while Turner co-produces the title along with Luke Daniels of Redwire Pictures/Tunnell, Patrick Hibler (Storyboard Media), Adam G. Simon, Bull Blumenthal, and Lucas Jarach.

As per the latest development, the filming for the project has wrapped up in Cornwall, however, no release slate has been announced for the film as yet.

