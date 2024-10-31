Sophie Turner breaks silence on divorce from Joe Jonas

Weeks after the two were officially declared single, Hollywood starlet Sophie Turner broke her silence on the ‘incredibly sad’ divorce from singer Joe Jonas.

In a new cover interview for a foreign magazine, Sophie Turner opened up on her divorce from Joe Jonas, one-third of the American pop-rock band Jonas Brothers, and shared that it was extremely sad for them to part ways with the beautiful relationship that they had.

When asked about what led to their divorce, the ‘Game of Thrones’ actor said, “I’m going through a legal process right now where I can’t really say much, but it was incredibly sad.”

“We had a beautiful relationship, and it was hard,” she added.

Turner, who relocated to her home country post-divorce, further shared, “It felt as if my life was on pause until I returned to England. I just never really feel like myself when I’m not in London, with my friends and family. I was away for so long – six years – and it was when my friends were getting engaged, and when I got pregnant.”

It is to be noted here that Sophie Turner, 28, and Joe Jonas, 35, who started dating in 2016 and got married twice in 2019, filed for divorce in September last year, after four years of marriage, as confirmed in a joint statement on social media.

Later, the actor sued her ex-husband in a Manhattan court for the custody of their two daughters – Willa, 4, and Delphine, 2. Jonas disputed the claims, followed by a four-day mediation, before the two reached a temporary custody agreement in October. However, Turner dropped her claim in January.

Their divorce was finalized last month, after a year-long ugly battle, as the ex-spouses agreed on a friendly, co-parenting agreement, to focus on what’s best for their girls.