Sophie Turner pens loving birthday wish for beau Peregrine Pearson

Hollywood starlet Sophie Turner shared rare pictures with beau Peregrine Pearson to wish him on his 30th birthday.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

More than a month after finalizing her divorce and custody battle with her ex-husband, singer Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner took to her Instagram handle on Sunday afternoon, to dedicate a birthday post for her boyfriend Peregrine Pearson, who turned 30.

Along with several love-filled, unseen pictures of the couple, the actor wrote, “Happy Birthday my angel pie. 30, flirty and thriving.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S O P H I E T U R N E R (@sophiet)

The post has garnered more than a million likes and thousands of birthday wishes for Pearson already, while fans of the ‘Game of Thrones’ actor cannot stop gushing over how happy she looks around her man, after divorce from Jonas.

Also Read: Sophie Turner opens up on life after divorce with Joe Jonas

It is worth noting here that Turner and Pearson first confirmed their relationship in December last year when the two were spotted flaunting their PDA during an intimate evening stroll, months after her split from ex-husband Jonas and his break-up from model and socialite, Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark.

Going through their individual heartbreaks, the celebrities reportedly found solace in each other.

Notably, British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson, or as he is affectionately known, Perry, is a media empire heir with a family net worth exceeding £224 million.

In other news, Turner finalized her divorce from ex-husband Joe Jonas in September this year, almost after a year-long custody battle for their two daughters. The celebrity parents decided to friendly co-parent their girls, Willa, 4, and Delphine, 2.