Sophie Turner opens up on life after divorce with Joe Jonas

Hollywood actress Sophie Turner opened up about her life after her divorce with singer Joe Jonas in September last year.

Turner, 28, and Joe Jonas, 34, started dating in 2016 and got married twice in 2019.

They filed for divorce in September last year, after four years of marriage, as confirmed in a joint statement on social media. The former couple shares two daughters together, Willa, 4, and Delphine, 1.

In their divorce filing, the former couple cited ‘irreconcilable differences’ as the reason for their separation.

Now, Sophie Turner has revealed that being a single mother is a ‘struggle.’

During an interview with a US media outlet, the “Game of Thrones” actor talked in reference to her new show “Joan,” in which she plays the real-life character Joan Hannington.

“If I hadn’t been a mother, I don’t know if I would have been able to bring the same energy that I did into it. It’s such a struggle being a single mother. Joan doesn’t go about it in the best way … but it is amazing to see her really fighting for her daughter,” the Hollywood star said.

“It’s also really important for kids to see just how hard parents work for them. There’s so much shame that comes with motherhood. You go to work, you’re shamed. If you don’t go to work, you’re shamed,” Sophie Turner added.

Earlier this month, reports emerged that Joe Jonas and Turner have agreed to friendly co-parent their two daughters, as they finalised their divorce after a year-long custody battle.

“They turned things around from the initial messy custody battle. They are friendly and great co-parents now,” revealed a source close to the former couple.

The insider also shared that the parents of two daughters have ‘decided to focus on what’s best for their girls’. “The divorce was difficult for all of them,” the person added.