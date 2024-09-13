web analytics
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner decide to co-parent after messy custody battle

Former celebrity couple, singer Joe Jonas and actor Sophie Turner have agreed to friendly co-parent their two daughters, as they finalized their divorce after a year-long custody battle.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, who have recently finalized their divorce, after a year-long ugly battle, have decided on a friendly, co-parenting agreement, to focus on what’s best for their two daughters, Willa, 4, and Delphine, 2.

“They turned things around from the initial messy custody battle. They are friendly and great co-parents now,” revealed a source close to the former couple.

The insider also shared that the parents of two daughters have ‘decided to focus on what’s best for their girls’. “The divorce was difficult for all of them,” the person added.

This development came days after their divorce was finalized earlier this week after a Florida judge ruled that their marriage is ‘irretrievably broken’.

For the unversed, Sophie Turner, 28, and Joe Jonas, 35, who started dating in 2016 and got married twice in 2019, filed for divorce in September last year, after four years of marriage, as confirmed in a joint statement on social media.

Later, the ‘Game of Thrones’ actor sued her ex-husband in a Manhattan court for the custody of their daughters. Jonas disputed the claims, followed by a four-day mediation,  before the two reached a temporary custody agreement in October.

Turner dropped her claim in January this year.

