Sophie Turner confirms new relationship after Joe Jonas divorce

Hollywood starlet Sophie Turner seems to have moved on with a new relationship in her life following her divorce from singer Joe Jonas.

Months after her divorce from Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner seemingly confirmed her new romantic relationship with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson during an evening stroll on Thursday.

As reported by a foreign publication, the ‘Game of Thrones’ actor and Pearson were captured in their PDA, during an intimate walk, giving subtle affirmations of their speculated romance.

Peregrine Pearson, or as he is affectionately known, Perry, 29, is a media empire heir with a family net worth exceeding £224 million. Similar to Turner, he went through a breakup recently with model and socialite, Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark.

Meanwhile, Sophie Turner, 27, and her ex-husband, Joe Jonas, 34, who started dating in 2016 and got married twice in 2019, filed for divorce in September this year, after four years of marriage, as confirmed in a joint statement on social media.

While going through their heartbreaks, both Turner and Pearson reportedly found solace in each other.

It is pertinent to note here that Turner shares two daughters with Jonas, Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1.

