Sophie Turner ‘cried’ after first meeting with Justin Bieber; Here’s why!

Hollywood starlet Sophie Turner recalled her first-ever meeting with Canadian pop star Justin Bieber when she ‘cried for minutes’ in her closet.

Despite being a Justin Bieber fan girl like most millennial teenagers, given the global phenomenon that he was in music at a very young age, Sophie Turner, best known for her portrayal of Sansa Stark in HBO’s hit ‘Game of Thrones’, once drew a comparison between the heartthrob pop star and her show’s villain, Joffrey Baratheon.

While the English actor herself was quite young when she joined the ‘GoT’ cast, she said of Bieber, “Maybe when I first joined the show. I was only 13, I was one of those girls that read OK! 12 times a week, and I was all ‘Ooh, Justin Bieber’ – who is the Joffrey Baratheon of our time.”

Turner had also recalled her first meeting with Bieber in Miami, which happened before her introduction to him by her ex-husband, singer Joe Jonas. “I have met him once when I was in Miami, and we were in this house, and I walked upstairs, and I was told that Justin was there,” she had said.

“So I go up there, and he’s sat there, shirtless, in a dark room, getting a head massage, and I was like, ‘Oh my god! This is amazing.’ So I was like, ‘Hi, nice to meet you, Sophie,’ tried to play it cool, ran into the closet, and cried for like five minutes,” Turner concluded.

