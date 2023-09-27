Tiger Shroff’s ‘Ganapath’ teaser delayed because of Salman Khan?

Makers of Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon starrer ‘Ganapath’ pushed the teaser release of the film by two days, reportedly because of Salman Khan.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

As announced earlier, the official teaser of the much-awaited sports-action flick, ‘Ganapath’, reuniting Tiger Shroff with his debut heroine Kriti Sanon, was initially supposed to drop on Wednesday, September 27.

However, the makers and cast announced this morning that the teaser release has been postponed for two days, reportedly, to avoid a clash with Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3’ teaser, after the superstar made an announcement a day earlier.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

“Humse milne ke liye karna hoga thoda aur intezaar. Kyunki hum lekar aa rahein aapke liye kuch khaas,” read the announcement post by the ‘Ganapath’ team on social media.

As per the latest development, the teaser will be unveiled on September 29.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

Headlined by Shroff and Sanon in their sophomore collaboration, also featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Elli Avram, India’s first dystopian film is directed by prominent filmmaker Vikas Bahl, known for films like ‘Queen’, ‘Super 30’ and ‘Goodbye’.

‘Ganapath’ is slated to hit theatres on October 20, on account of the Hindu festival Dussehra, in five languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s third film of the ‘Tiger’ franchise is set for theatrical release on Diwali 2023.

Salman Khan makes major announcement about ‘Tiger 3’