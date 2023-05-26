Salman Khan makes major announcement about ‘Tiger 3’

Bollywood Salman Khan announced the filming of his upcoming film ‘Tiger 3‘ has been completed.

Salman Khan arrived in Abu Dhabi for this year’s IFFA Awards. The Bollywood actor announced the filming’s completion during a press conference. The ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan‘ said it was a hectic yet good experience.

It is pertinent to mention that the actor shared a picture of the back injury he suffered during the shooting on Instagram.

“When u think u r carrying the weight of the world on your shoulders, he says duniya ko chodo paanch kilo ka dumbbell utha ke dikhao (leave aside the world, pick up a 5kg dumbbell).Tiger Zakhmi Hai (tiger is injured). #Tiger3” he wrote

‘Tiger 3‘ will release on Diwali this year. The Maneesh Sharma-directed film sees A-listers Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in leading roles.

He will reprise the role in ‘Pathaan Vs Tiger‘, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone.

Meanwhile, his last outing was ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan‘. He shared the screen with Pooja Hegde, Bhumika Chawla, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Abhimanyu Singh, Vijender Singh and others.