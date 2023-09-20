Ganapath: Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon’s first look is out

The first look of the lead actors Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon from their much-awaited sports action film ‘Ganapath’ is out now.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Bollywood stars Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff are joining forces once again after their debut film ‘Heropanti’ together, and the makers of ‘Ganapath’ finally dropped the highly-anticipated character posters from their sophomore collaboration on Tuesday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

In the first look of the title, Shroff appears as the titular Ganapath, the rough and rugged hero of the film, while Sanon as Jassi is fierce and unstoppable. The sports-action flick also features Amitabh Bachchan and Elli Avram.

As for the crew team, the prominent filmmaker Vikas Bahl, known for films like ‘Queen’, ‘Super 30’ and ‘Goodbye’, owns the credits for the writing and helming the direction of ‘Ganapath’, boasted as India’s first dystopian film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Entertainment (@pooja_ent)

He also co-produced the title under his banner Good Co., in association with Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh of Pooja Entertainment.

After being delayed from its original release schedule, ‘Ganapath’ is slated to hit theatres on October 20, in five languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians teaser offers epic look into dangerous quest